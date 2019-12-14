Rice University elects new provost

Rice University has elected a new provost, a position that oversees all of the university’s academic, research, scholarly and creative endeavors. Reginald DesRoches, the dean of the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice, will take over the position from interim provost Seiichi Matsuda July 1, 2020. The university’s previous provost, Marie Lynn Miranda, stepped down from her position in May due to a family illness, the university announced at the time. She will return to the university…

