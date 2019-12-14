Hartal in State on Dec. 17

Khaman Dhokla Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act; Jihadi elemen… https://t.co/cZqvox2yZT 1 hour ago

Shaikh Naser State-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act, NRC https://t.co/JtPTDlmJ4u 6 hours ago

Goverdhan K K RT @AbodeOfLakshmi: Spread the message #Alert #Kerala Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against… 6 hours ago

Aditya @just1doctorwala Hartal only on whatsapp. Hartal isn't the right way of protest anyway. Only innocent people will… https://t.co/73wFgJN7Y0 6 hours ago

Niket Bhargava Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act; Jihadi elemen… https://t.co/pPJv5zfbQy 7 hours ago

SHEENU MATHEW @AmitShah Dear Amitshah Ji , tomorrow there is hartal in Kerala . There are chances that Hindus will be targeted in… https://t.co/zzLkBX4S5H 8 hours ago