Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hartal in State on Dec. 17

Hindu Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Political parties and other organisations opposing the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act have called for a hartal in Kerala on December 17. A press no
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

khamandhokla

Khaman Dhokla Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act; Jihadi elemen… https://t.co/cZqvox2yZT 1 hour ago

shkhnaser

Shaikh Naser State-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act, NRC https://t.co/JtPTDlmJ4u 6 hours ago

k_goverdhan

Goverdhan K K RT @AbodeOfLakshmi: Spread the message #Alert #Kerala Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against… 6 hours ago

DocAditya1

Aditya @just1doctorwala Hartal only on whatsapp. Hartal isn't the right way of protest anyway. Only innocent people will… https://t.co/73wFgJN7Y0 6 hours ago

NiketBhargava1

Niket Bhargava Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 against Citizenship Act; Jihadi elemen… https://t.co/pPJv5zfbQy 7 hours ago

SHEENUMATHEW

SHEENU MATHEW @AmitShah Dear Amitshah Ji , tomorrow there is hartal in Kerala . There are chances that Hindus will be targeted in… https://t.co/zzLkBX4S5H 8 hours ago

AbodeOfLakshmi

Manuru Srinivas 🇮🇳 మణూరు శ్రీనివాస్ 🇮🇳 Spread the message #Alert #Kerala Radical Islamist outfits call for state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17 aga… https://t.co/p65Suhct0S 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.