Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rio de Janeiro lights up world's tallest floating Christmas tree

Sify Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Rio de Janeiro, Dec 15 (IANS) The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has lit up its traditional floating Christmas tree - one of the biggest of its kind in the world - with musical shows and fireworks, marking the beginning of the December festivities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India

This 75ft tree is being touted as the tallest Christmas tree in India 01:53

 This year Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore has launched the second edition of World of Christmas celebration with the unveiling of the tallest Christmas tree.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vishal27634674

Vishal kr BRAZIL:RIO DE JANEIRO LIGHTS UP WORLD'S TALLEST FLOATING CHRISTMAS TREE The tree will remain lit until january 6… https://t.co/amKiimj3lt 2 days ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily Rio de Janeiro lights up world's tallest floating Christmas tree - https://t.co/Wj9qt3ZIfu https://t.co/0vuykVSkZZ 2 days ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune Rio de Janeiro Lights Up World’s Tallest Floating Christmas Tree: The emblematic Brazilian… https://t.co/aaVehvl13Z 3 days ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune Rio de Janeiro Lights Up World’s Tallest Floating Christmas Tree https://t.co/VOMQMuHPyO 3 days ago

YTHISNEWS

Y This News The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has lit up its traditional floating Christmas tree – one of the biggest of its… https://t.co/Ds11o4iO9Q 3 days ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Rio de Janeiro has lit up one of the world's biggest traditional floating Christmas tree #Kalingatv… https://t.co/Q7gduyHdVq 3 days ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Rio de Janeiro lights up world's tallest floating Christmas tree https://t.co/vAavWKpFrY https://t.co/6gxthJN8eL 3 days ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Rio de Janeiro lights up world's tallest floating Christmas tree https://t.co/oMGszaYgL5 #news #headlines https://t.co/Df1kQH7bY3 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.