China delays tariffs on US autos, other goods in trade deal

Bangkok Post Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
BEIJING: China's government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on US-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.
News video: U.S. reaches 'deal in principle' with China on Trade -source

U.S. reaches 'deal in principle' with China on Trade -source 01:46

 The White House has reached a "deal in principle" with Beijing to move forward with their "phase one" trade deal to resolve a 17-month trade war. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

