Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· "Jumanji: The Next Level" topped the domestic box office with a big $60.1 million opening.

· Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell" was a bust, as the movie only brought in $5 million.

· The movie marks the first time an Eastwood-directed title didn't earn at least $10 million since 2010's "Hereafter."

