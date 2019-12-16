Kin Mining managing director and CEO Andrew Munckton purchases shares on market

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) managing director and CEO Andrew Munckton has demonstrated his confidence in the company with the purchase of shares on-market. Munckton purchased 150,000 shares at 3.8 cents per share on December 11, increasing the number of securities held in an indirect interest to 308,853 shares. Kin has a market cap of approximately $21.1 million and shares have today traded in the range of 3.5 to 3.7 cents. Farm-in and JV agreement with Genesis The company recently entered a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD) over Kin's Desdemona South Gold Project in Western Australia. The Desdemona South tenement package of around 156 square kilometres is contiguous with and immediately to the north of Genesis' 760,000-ounce Ulysses Gold Project. Under the terms of the agreement, Kin will grant Genesis the right to earn an initial 60% interest in the project and move to 80% under certain conditions. In stage I Genesis must incur an expenditure of not less than $250,000 on the JV area within 18 months of the start of the agreement. Genesis may then earn a 60% interest by incurring a further $750,000 expenditure on the area within 36 months. Once Genesis earns a 60% interest, Kin may elect to form a JV with participating interests of 60% Genesis and 40% Kin or grant Genesis the right to elect to sole contribute or form a JV.


