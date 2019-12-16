Explained: National Electronic Fund Transfer

Starting December 16, you can now transfer money online, using the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) system at any time of the day, all through the year.



Recent related news from verified sources NEFT goes 24/7; RBI bars banks from charging fees The RBI has barred banks from charging any fee for electronic fund transfers from savings accounts. The move comes as it operationalises round-the-clock National...

