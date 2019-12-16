Global  

When the lights go out

Hindu Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Freelance photographer Bharath Rajagopalan tracks street lights through a photo series shot in and around Besant Nagar over three years
News video: Chicago Christmas train lets you take a ride with Santa Claus

Chicago Christmas train lets you take a ride with Santa Claus 01:21

 Riders can see the train every year in December and you can even say hi to Santa on his sleigh.

