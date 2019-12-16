U.S. mortgage rates rise after 3-week hold

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

U.S. mortgage rates experienced a slight uptick this week, following three weeks of stability, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.63 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "With Federal Reserve policy on cruise control and the economy continuing to grow at a steady pace, mortgage rates have stabilized as the market…


