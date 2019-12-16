Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. mortgage rates rise after 3-week hold

bizjournals Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
U.S. mortgage rates experienced a slight uptick this week, following three weeks of stability, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.63 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “With Federal Reserve policy on cruise control and the economy continuing to grow at a steady pace, mortgage rates have stabilized as the market…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andyecon

Andy Glover Figure 9 shows 5-year mortgage rates at biggest banks. Each vertical line is deeper NIRP. Before NIRP, mortgage rat… https://t.co/wD7Rz66QSJ 13 hours ago

David_Holdeman

David Holdeman Mortgage Rates holding today after yesterdays rise!#Augusta #CSRA #Rates #Mortgagerates #Mortgages #davidholdeman 15 hours ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. https://t.co/2xItcMtXCb 19 hours ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. https://t.co/7cxbGIb0uF 2 days ago

j_aimejm

JM Rayburn The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73% for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68% the previous week. A year ago… https://t.co/VFVSrN3aaz 3 days ago

RealEstateDayOH

Lance Martin U.S. mortgage rates rise after 3-week hold https://t.co/PkB6pE8J6X via @DBJnews 3 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. https://t.co/dF0LU6RBxP 4 days ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.73 percent for the week ending Dec. 12 — up from 3.68 percent last week. https://t.co/zBKykQgORR 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.