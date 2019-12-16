McDonald's Fires Australian Franchisee Over Racist Video

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Fast food giant McDonald's fired an Australian franchisee, who owns two of its restaurants, over a video that showed him and a companion making racist comments against Aborigines. The company took control of the restaurants in Victoria from Robert Vigors, who made the racist rants at the home of neighbor Robby Wirramanda, an Indigenous artist. 👓 View full article

