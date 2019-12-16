Global  

Pond Lehocky removes David Stern from partnership, changes name

bizjournals Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano’s website has a simple motto: “We help put lives back together.” But its seems Pennsylvania’s largest workers’ compensation law firm is broken up, as it has rebranded itself simply Pond Lehocky and removed all mention of co-founder David Stern. This comes a week after Stern sued the firm and its three other equity partners, alleging that they tried to coerce him to forfeit his ownership interest. Stern is seeking to dissolve the partnership that was formed in…
