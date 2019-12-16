LendingTree founder snags ownership stake in Steelers

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Rooneys are still in charge, but there is a new member of the Steelers' ownership ranks. Doug Lebda, the founder and CEO of Charlotte-based LendingTree, was announced last week as the acquirer of some of David Tepper's 10 percent interest in the Steelers. Tepper, who grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, had to give up his stake in the Steelers after purchasing the Carolina Panthers last year. Lebda also grew up in Pennsylvania and was a Steelers fan. He had previously…


