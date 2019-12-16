Boeing slips as it considers slashing production for the problematic 737 Max (BA) Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

· *Boeing is mulling cutting or halting production of the grounded 737 Max, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.*

· *Shares of the company fell as much as 4.2% in early trading Monday. *

· *Boeing is mulling cutting or halting production of the grounded 737 Max, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.*
· *Shares of the company fell as much as 4.2% in early trading Monday. *
· *The plane has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes. Although Boeing was optimistic it would return to

