Budget deal puts access to health care above curbing costs

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan budget deal announced in Congress protects access to health care under the Affordable Care Act but it also ditches one of that law's main cost controls.



The deal would repeal a cost-control measure in “Obamacare” known as the Cadillac Tax, an unpopular levy on benefit-rich health insurance plans scheduled to take effect in 2022.



That means Congress is upsetting the balance between expanding access and controlling costs that former President Barack Obama tried to strike in his signature law, said Kathleen Sebelius, who served as his health secretary.



“President Obama thought it was very important to have additional access paid for,” said Sebelius. “This just takes a big step backwards.”



The deal was reached in late stage negotiations between congressional leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as part of a broader agreement to keep the government operating past this weekend. As part of the package, the Trump administration would be barred from using its rule-making authority to take certain actions that would destabilize the ACA's health insurance markets.



But it punts on the two biggest consumer health care issues this year: curbing prescription drug costs and ending surprise medical bills. Lawmakers will try again early next year — when another round of budget legislation is due.



The Cadillac Tax was intended as a levy on the most generous plans, pegged at 40% levy of the value above a certain threshold. In 2022 that threshold would have been $11,200 for single coverage and $30,100 for a family plan, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. One in five employers would have been affected.



The tax was widely supported by economists and health policy experts, who argued it would help confront the...


