Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Core Lithium completes strategic acquisition of new lithium project in the NT

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has completed the acquisition the Walanbanba Lithium Project - located within and adjacent to its Anningie and Barrow Creek (ABC) Lithium Project - from Todd River Resources (ASX:TRT). EL 26848 located within and adjacent to Core’s dominant tenement holding over the Anningie and Barrow Creek Pegmatite Fields Core managing director Stephen Biggins said: “Core’s recent discussions with a number of large lithium consumers at various levels within the electric vehicle and lithium battery supply chain suggest that world needs to heavily invest in new lithium supply if car manufacturers are going to achieve the EV production and emission goals demanded by consumers and governments in the near future. “Not only is there strong recognition of Core’s capability to deliver high-quality lithium, at a competitive cost to the car manufacturing industry, but it can achieve that from a capital efficient, sustainable and transparent source near Darwin. “Core is positioning the company and the NT to be an important long-term lithium supplier in northern Australia”. Demonstrated presence of spodumene in pegmatites Sampling of the numerous pegmatites mapped in the Bismark area within the Walanbanba Project tenement EL 26848 has returned results with an outstanding maximum lithium grade of 4.63% lithium oxide. In total, there were 15 rock samples in the area which returned assays of greater than 1% lithium oxide, spread over several pegmatite bodies within an area of 350x400 metres. More significantly, there are 10 results that are over 3% lithium oxide.  This is very high grade and indicates that there is at least 40% spodumene in the rock sample. Potentially large-scale lithium province In addition to Core’s near development-ready Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin, the company now controls over 3,250 square kilometres of granted tenure over the large-scale ABC Lithium Project. The ABC Lithium Project represents a genuine early-stage and potentially large-scale lithium province. As consideration for the acquisition of EL 26848, Core has issued 1,317,792 shares to the vendors at a price of 3.8 cents per share amounting to $50,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twin skyscrapers proposed for Brooklyn waterfront development [Video]Twin skyscrapers proposed for Brooklyn waterfront development

NEW YORK — Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group and New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations have unveiled plans for a mixed-use development on the waterfront..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Plenoptic x-rays: an alternative to CT scans [Video]Plenoptic x-rays: an alternative to CT scans

“Computerised tomography – or CT Scans – have been one of the greatest achievements in medical imaging. But it can expose patients to potentially harmful doses of irradiation. Can we come up with..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Explorex Resources to acquire Asian financial services company in major strategic shift for mineral explorer

Canadian junior Explorex Resources Inc (CSE:EX) (OTCMKTS:EXPXF) is heading into the holidays with a new look thanks to a strategic acquisition announced Monday...
Proactive Investors

Resolute Mining completes stage 1 of Ravenswood expansion

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) (LON:RSG) has completed the first stage of its Ravenswood Expansion Project (REP) at the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland....
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

miningmetalnews

miningmetalnews.com Core completes strategic acquisition of new lithium project | https://t.co/mWDSozet5B https://t.co/annCM6pMw8 #Lithium @corelithium 2 days ago

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Core Lithium completes strategic acquisition of new lithium project in the NT https://t.co/ijDvTevDly #ASXStockBot #ASX 4 days ago

newswiresau

Newswires $CXO Core Lithium completes strategic acquisition of new lithium project in the NT (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/QyEd7dhmZZ 4 days ago

proactive_au

Proactive Australia $CXO Core Lithium completes strategic acquisition of new lithium project in the NT https://t.co/f7oJVPpPSQ via… https://t.co/pzpXq1UTY2 4 days ago

cp_investor

Investor Insight Core Lithium (ASX: CXO) has announced the strategic acquisition of a new #lithium project in the Northern Territory… https://t.co/FdYLNx7CjA 4 days ago

newswiresau

Newswires $CXO $TRT Core Lithium completes strategic acquisition of new NT lithium project (via Investor Insight)… https://t.co/tjgCwlPtzg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.