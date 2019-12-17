Global  

Vox Media to cut 200 freelancers, citing California gig-worker law

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
On Monday, Vox Media announced that it would eliminate the 200 freelance positions at its sports outlet, SB Nation, to comply with the legislation.
News video: Vox Media to Cut Hundreds of Freelance Jobs

 Vox Media is cutting hundreds of freelance jobs in California to prepare for the state's new gig economy law that prohibits non-employees to submit more than 35 articles per year.

