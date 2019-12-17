Global  

BoE Chief Says Probability Of No-Deal Brexit Decreased After Election

RTTNews Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit has decreased after Boris Johnson won the general election. "The worst case scenario is effectively a no-deal disorderly Brexit," Carney told reporters after the release of Financial Stability Report. "The probability of that scenario has gone down because of the election results.
