Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

7 Hong Kong Airlines planes seized after missed payments

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
SINGAPORE: Embattled Hong Kong Airlines had seven of its planes seized by the city’s Airport Authority after it failed to make some payments, deepening concerns about a carrier whose financial difficulties nearly cost the carrier its flying licence recently.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

caixin

Caixin Global Seizure of seven planes from embattled Hong Kong Airlines over missed payments reflects slowing HK economy and may… https://t.co/Qh2Gri3vAQ 56 minutes ago

1RedForrest

Red Forrest Here's an economic-result of Hong Kong's challenges this year, just now coming to light: https://t.co/iaaaMGgtnN 1 hour ago

markets

Bloomberg Markets Embattled Hong Kong Airlines had seven of its planes seized by the city’s Airport Authority after it failed to make… https://t.co/f3XLkMyC7e 4 hours ago

Rizzlesismylife

Hannah RT @breakingavnews: Seven Hong Kong Airlines planes impounded by authorities after it fails to make payments. https://t.co/kGwkCbIGcL https… 5 hours ago

Phace_973

Phace RT @dblok78: Hong Kong Airlines got 7 of their planes Repo'd like they from the hood..... 5 hours ago

libellula58

Michela Tondato RT @ChinaDailyAsia: 7 Hong Kong Airlines planes seized after missed payments https://t.co/qmaRLjg6uy 5 hours ago

AviationFigures

Aviation Figures Seven #HongKongAirlines planes seized by the city’s Airport Authority after missed payments https://t.co/2GdPrZYW3H 5 hours ago

hw_renewe

Harold Wicks ‘rule allows the city’s air regulators to impound planes for non-payment of charges, such aircraft may be sold afte… https://t.co/qZ2jnRuFI4 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.