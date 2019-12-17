Global  

Cisco says its new products will 'change the economics of the Internet'

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Cisco Systems, Inc. last week announced a set of silicon, optics and software innovations and strategies that one senior executive claimed was “so significant and expansive, they will change the economics of the Internet for the next generation.” “Today is the moment when we enter a new phase of the Internet,” Jonathan Davidson, the senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s service provider business, wrote in a blog post last Wednesday. At the forefront of the announcement…
