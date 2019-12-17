Global  

Five things you need to know today, and why I’ll never have a real Christmas tree

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Good morning, everyone. The snow is falling, schools are closing, and these are the five most important things you need to know to get your busy Tuesday started. Biotech’s ups and downs Allison DeAngelis reported yesterday that Cambridge biotech Wave Life Sciences Ltd.'s has discontinued testing its lead drug candidate to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which sent its stock tumbling. But this morning in other news, a new biotech emerged called Triplet Therapeutics, closing a $49 million round…
