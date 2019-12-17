Five things you need to know today, and why I’ll never have a real Christmas tree

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Allison DeAngelis reported yesterday that Cambridge biotech Wave Life Sciences Ltd.'s has discontinued testing its lead drug candidate to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which sent its stock tumbling. But this morning in other news, a new biotech emerged called Triplet Therapeutics, closing a $49 million round…


