Sri Sri Ravishankar, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat unveil world's first zero water wastage technology RO

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the sideline of a water conservation program at Art of living Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravishankar & Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched an RO water purifier with first of its kind Zero water wastage technology.
