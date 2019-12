UK's Johnson seeks to rule out Brexit trade pact delay

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 23 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Buoyed by a Conservative majority in Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled Tuesday he won’t soften his Brexit stance, ruling out any extension of an end-of-2020 deadline to strike a trade deal with the European Union.



Johnson’s office said the government would insert a clause into its Withdrawal Agreement Bill — which ratifies the country's departure from the EU — to rule out extending Britain's trade negotiations with the EU beyond next year. That could mean Britain leaving without a deal on trade terms at the start of 2021, a prospect that alarms many U.K. businesses.



The pound plunged on the news, falling 1% to less than $1.32.



Johnson’s Conservatives won an 80-strong majority in Parliament in last week’s general election — the most decisive Tory victory since the 1980s — as voters in formerly Labour-backing areas rallied to Johnson's promise to “get Brexit done.”



The majority gives Johnson the ability to overcome opposition to his Brexit plans and implement his legislative agenda -- unlike his Conservative predecessor Theresa May, who led a minority administration and failed to win lawmakers' backing for her Brexit blueprint.



Chairing his first post-election Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Johnson called the election result “seismic” and said his Conservative government would “work flat out” to repay voters' trust.



U.K. lawmakers were meeting in Parliament on Tuesday for the first time since the election, to begin swearing in scores of newly elected legislators. The Brexit bill is due to get its first vote in the House of Commons on Friday.



The Brexit divorce bill will see the U.K. leave the 28-nation bloc on Jan. 31 and enter a transition period until the end of 2020 while a new trade deal with the EU...