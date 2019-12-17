Global  

Amazon restricts use of FedEx Ground for sellers

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
As the holiday shipping season reaches its apex, Amazon and FedEx are once again making headlines. The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 16 that Amazon.com blocked its third-party sellers from using FedEx Ground for Amazon Prime shipments. An email obtained by the WSJ showed that Amazon cited a dip in delivery performance by Memphis-based FedEx as the reason for the change. When asked about the article, Amazon did not provide a statement, but confirmed to the Memphis Business Journal that it…
News video: Amazon Blocks Sellers From Using FedEx Ground For Prime

 A battle between Amazon and FedEx is brewing at the height of the holiday shipping season.

