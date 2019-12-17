Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.

The large investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.

The Wayne plant investment will used to build the new Ford Bronco SUV, as well as an all-new Ranger small pickup truck. Investment at the plant also result in a new center to modify and support autonomous and other vehicles.

Ford says the Dearborn plant will get the next generation of the F-150, as well as hybrid and electric versions of the truck. The investment includes battery assembly for the electric trucks.

The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. and is Ford’s franchise, generating most of the company’s profits.

Workers at the Wayne plant will modify and finish Ford’s first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, including the installation of self-driving technology and interiors built for autonomous travel, Ford said in a statement. The truck plant in Dearborn will build the new trucks as well as assemble battery cells into full packs for the hybrid and electric F-150s.

Michigan's economic-development arm, the Michigan Strategic Fund, on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants

Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants 02:35

 Ford Motor Company plans to invest $1.45 billion and add 3,000 jobs at two southeast Michigan plants to help build new vehicles.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonnaMock11

Donna Mock RT @Mike_Pence: President @realDonaldTrump is pro-worker, pro-jobs, and pro-America! Just yesterday Ford announced it will be adding 3,000… 8 seconds ago

birddie9

Shane @JoeSchmo2017 @Thebadguy87 @JerryPDias @GM @JustinTrudeau @jtall589 @LowlyRonWash @BucHorno Ford is are so called m… https://t.co/e26xOWG1f8 2 minutes ago

delaobd1

Bdelao RT @ColSDM: I am not tired of winning. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ will be there tonight for a rally. Pretty sure this will come up. Ford to Inv… 5 minutes ago

xxROCCOxx

Rocco RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: Ford to add 3,000 jobs in the Detroit area, invest $1.45 billion https://t.co/TXplXhR79U 6 minutes ago

MuddingtonIII

MuddingtonIII RT @patriciaannmcd2: @PierrePoilievre You're quoting Reagan? Wtf he was responsible for the largest transfer of wealth in history. The only… 6 minutes ago

LawsEris

Eris RT @PamelaGeller: Ford to add 3,000 JOBS in the Detroit area, invest $1.45B: Thank you #realDonaldTrump for unprecedented economic recovery… 7 minutes ago

Jim_MEfish

Jim MEfish Ford to Add 3,000 Jobs in the Detroit Area, Invest $1.45 Billion https://t.co/HXH8VNhMb1 via @ntdtv 8 minutes ago

LauraBJohnson3

Laura B RT @TheFarSideRight: Just how good is Trump’s economy? Ford to add 3,000 jobs in Detroit area, invest $1.45B That’s right! Detroit! And… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.