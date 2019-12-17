Global  

Ford to invest $1.45 billion in two plants, says it will add 3,000 jobs

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Ford Motor Co. said it will invest nearly $1.45 billion in two U.S. manufacturing plants and will add 3,000 jobs in the process. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker (NYSE: F) said the $1.45 billion investment will produce more pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. The money includes investments in Ford's all-new Bronco and Ranger, as well as hybrid and electric F-150 pickup trucks. Ford said it will invest $750 million and add 2,700 new jobs at its manufacturing facility…
News video: Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants

Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants 02:35

 Ford Motor Company plans to invest $1.45 billion and add 3,000 jobs at two southeast Michigan plants to help build new vehicles.

