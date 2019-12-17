Ford to invest $1.45 billion in two plants, says it will add 3,000 jobs

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Ford Motor Co. said it will invest nearly $1.45 billion in two U.S. manufacturing plants and will add 3,000 jobs in the process. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker (NYSE: F) said the $1.45 billion investment will produce more pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. The money includes investments in Ford's all-new Bronco and Ranger, as well as hybrid and electric F-150 pickup trucks. Ford said it will invest $750 million and add 2,700 new jobs at its manufacturing facility… 👓 View full article

