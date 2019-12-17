Global  

Why so many gas pumps still have less-secure credit card readers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
If you use a credit or debit card to pay at the gas pump, keep an eye out for fraudulent charges: The card readers there tend to lack chip technology, and hackers are targeting them, card issuer Visa Inc. recently warned. Most U.S. retailers switched to chip-card readers long ago to meet an October 2015 […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: VISA Warns Of Hackers Targeting Gas Stations With Sophisticated Attacks

VISA Warns Of Hackers Targeting Gas Stations With Sophisticated Attacks 02:05

 Visa is warning that hackers are ramping up attacks at gas stations without tampering with the actual fuel pumps. This kind of attack is difficult for customers to detect right away because hackers aren't using card skimmers. Betty Yu reports. (12-16-2019)

