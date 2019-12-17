Global  

Toyota accuses U.S. rail carriers, including CSX, of price-fixing conspiracy

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. has filed suit against all U.S. rail carriers, including Jacksonville-based CSX Corp., alleging a "price-fixing conspiracy." The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Dec. 13, accuses the rail carriers of violating federal law. It targets the four largest U.S.-based carriers: CSX (Nasdaq: CSX), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NS), BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP). CSX declined to comment on pending litigation. In its…
