Valero credit card program gets new manager

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A credit card program that rewards companies filling up at Valero-branded gas stations will be under new management next year. Wex (NYSE: WEX) signed a contract with Valero Energy Corp. to manage its fleet credit card program beginning in April, according to an announcement Monday. The card program allows companies with large fleets of vehicles, like car rental shops and delivery providers, to earn discounts for filling up at the over 5,000 gas stations nationwide with Valero branding. The San…
 Marijuana is legal in some form in more than half the country, but using a credit card to buy it is nearly impossible. Now, a cannabis company is changing that; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.

