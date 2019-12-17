DOJ sues CVS over ‘stale’ Omnicare prescription refills

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

The federal government is joining a legal fight against CVS Health that accuses its troubled Omnicare business of routinely filling prescriptions that had expired or run out of refills. The Department of Justice said in federal court papers filed Tuesday that Omnicare’s pharmacies sent drugs to people living in residential facilities based on “stale, invalid […] 👓 View full article

