Unilever, Cars.com slip; Netflix, Tallgrass Energy gain

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:



Netflix Inc., up $11.27 to $315.48



The company disclosed detailed metrics of its membership growth around the world.



Tallgrass Energy LP, up $3.85 to $22.14



The energy company agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and other investors for $22.45 a share in cash.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $1.71 to $16.88



The new CEO ousted six top executives in his first move to shake up the struggling retailer.



Unilever PLC, down $5.63 to $56.28



The giant consumer products maker, whose brands include Dove soap and Lipton tea, said it would miss its 2019 sales targets.



Cars.com, down 50 cents to $11.97



The company said its chief financial officer is leaving.



LogMeIn Inc., up $3.54 to $85.95



The cloud computing company said it would be acquired by a private equity firm for $86.05 a share in cash.



Jabil Inc., up $2.79 to $43.43



The electronics manufacturer reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts forecasts and issued a strong outlook.



Navistar International Corp., down $3.38 to $28.97



The truck and engine maker forecast earnings and sales for its fiscal year that were well below analysts' estimates.


