Anonymous tip led to Sir Ron Brierley being charged with possession of child porn

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Anonymous tip led to Sir Ron Brierley being charged with possession of child pornAn anonymous tip apparently led police to arrest New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley and charge him for alleged possession of child pornography.The 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney Airport on Tuesday as he was about to board...
