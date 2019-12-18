Sensex, Nifty hit record peaks in early trade Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Equity benchmark BSE sensex jumped 129 points to hit its lifetime high of 41,480.91 in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and RIL amid unabated foreign fund inflow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this