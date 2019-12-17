Global  

Equity gauges up ahead of GST Council meet, IT and metal stocks gain

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were slightly higher during early hours on Wednesday tracking global cues while investors awaited the outcome of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting scheduled for later during the day.
