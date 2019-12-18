Global  

Nirbhaya rape case: SC to pronounce order on convict's review plea at 1 pm

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce at 1 pm the order on the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the death-row convicts, in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
