Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to create world's fourth biggest carmaker

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot SA have sealed the deal on a merger to create the fourth biggest car manufacturer in the world. The two companies said on Wednesday that they had signed a “binding combination agreement” to join forces, with the enlarged company expected to sell 8.7mln vehicles a year and generate nearly €170bn. “The proposed combination will be an industry leader with the management, capabilities, resources and scale to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the new era in sustainable mobility,” the two companies said in a statement. The pair hope to improve efficiency with larger volumes, which will in turn help to keep up with fast-paced tech advancements in the car industry, including the rise of CO2 regulations and electric vehicles. A new name is yet to be announced, but the company will be domiciled in the Netherlands, with listings on the Paris, Milan, and New York stock exchanges. Under the terms of the merger, which is expected to complete within 12-15 months, shareholders of each group will own 50% of the enlarged company. PSA’s shareholders are set to receive 1.742 shares of the new combined company for each share of Groupe PSA, while FCA shareholders will have 1 share of the new combined company for each share of FCA. In addition, both companies intend to distribute a €1.1bn ordinary dividend in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seal $50 bln merger deal

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seal $50 bln merger deal 01:12

 Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have reached a binding agreement over a roughly $50 billion merger that will reshape the global car industry. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fiat Chrysler and PSA sign Merger [Video]Fiat Chrysler and PSA sign Merger

Fiat Chrysler and PSA are officially merging after signing an agreement today.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

A look at the manufacturers involved in the PSA-FCA merger [Video]A look at the manufacturers involved in the PSA-FCA merger

Group PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are merging. Here's a look at the manufacturers involved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot leaders sign binding commitment to merge

The combination of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot will create the world's fourth-largest automaker and could be completed in a year.
USATODAY.com

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA agree to merge to create the world's 4th biggest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA agree to merge to create the world's 4th biggest carmaker· *Fiat-Chrysler and PSA, announced on Wednesday that the two auto giants will merge, creating the fourth-largest automaker in the world. * · *The combined...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sergiocolora

SERGIO RT @OscarWGrut: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree $50bn merger deal to create world's fourth . largest car manufacturer. Shares in both compa… 1 hour ago

LatinoLdnOnt

Latino Canadian Comm Creates world’s fourth biggest auto maker behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan https://t.co/9zaSAGqWOp 5 hours ago

Wijshei

Cars and Whisky More than 1,000 jobs saved at Ellesmere Port factory after Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler agree on £38billion merger https://t.co/2kOXnlkyGg 5 hours ago

MDBrake

M&D Brake Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to a merger https://t.co/rHZ8YF7fmi https://t.co/8ckXLY9Jls 5 hours ago

applesport

Apple Sport Imports Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner agree deal to create world's third largest automaker https://t.co/bRTtkwJd4I #Car… https://t.co/LO8RNAa1KP 8 hours ago

AppleSportChevy

Apple-Sport Chevy Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner agree deal to create world's third largest automaker https://t.co/kl0X2Xwkh1 #Autos… https://t.co/5gQCKjxGJR 8 hours ago

applesportford

Applesportford #Car Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner agree deal to create world's third largest automaker https://t.co/hWbe5TwqcJ… https://t.co/zTMInr4Tx8 8 hours ago

BusinessDayNg

BusinessDay Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to merge in giant auto deal https://t.co/VksfSRVMV3 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.