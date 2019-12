Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

· *Fiat-Chrysler and PSA, announced on Wednesday that the two auto giants will merge, creating the fourth-largest automaker in the world. *

· *The combined company will have combined revenues of €170 billion ($189 billion), and be worth about €41.4 billion ($46 billion).*

· *Peugeot stock rose 4.2% in morning trading... · *Fiat-Chrysler and PSA, announced on Wednesday that the two auto giants will merge, creating the fourth-largest automaker in the world. *· *The combined company will have combined revenues of €170 billion ($189 billion), and be worth about €41.4 billion ($46 billion).*· *Peugeot stock rose 4.2% in morning trading 👓 View full article