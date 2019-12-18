Global  

The Agenda: Finding the highest school salaries, wondering where the Sabres' fans have gone and bidding farewell to Dick Hirsch

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
MORNING LEAD Ninety-seven public-school administrators and teachers in Western New York were paid more than $150,000 last year, according to newly released records. Business First has posted the full list of these top-paid educators, as well as detailed payroll records for all 38 school districts in Erie and Niagara counties. QUICK READ The Buffalo Sabres may be improved on the ice (despite last night’s 5-3 loss to Toronto), but you wouldn’t know it by their crowd counts. Attendance at KeyBank…
