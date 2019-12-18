Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany-based media and services company Bertelsmann says it will buy the 25% of publisher Penguin Random House that it doesn't already own for $675 million.

Bertelsmann announced the purchase from British co-shareholder Pearson on Wednesday. It said that the transaction is expected to close in next year's second quarter.

The company said that its wholly owned Verlagsgruppe Random House subsidiary in Germany will become part of Penguin Random House. It added that the New York-based publisher will have more than 300 publishing imprints on six continents once the deal is complete.

Bertelsmann combined its Random House book-publishing business with Pearson's Penguin Group in 2013, with the German company initially holding 53% of the resulting company and Pearson holding 47%.

Bertelsmann increased its stake to 75% in 2017.

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said that “the increase to 100 percent is a milestone for Bertelsmann,” making it sole owner of the world's biggest trade publishing group.

He added in a statement that “we will continue to expand Penguin Random House in the coming years, through organic growth and acquisitions.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mbohl07

Martin Bohl RT @cdnbiz: Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House - Canadian Business https://t.co/a8MGiLVMUU 4 hours ago

cdnbiz

Canadian Business Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House - Canadian Business https://t.co/a8MGiLVMUU 4 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Bertelsmann to Take Full Control of Penguin Random House - https://t.co/lvMO9UqtkC 11 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House https://t.co/Mp0qOIEhPT 12 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House https://t.co/IEowvsAt4C 12 hours ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/MxFxYaHjMn Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House $RLI #RLI #Publishing #Mediaandentertainment 12 hours ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Bertelsmann to take full control of Penguin Random House $RLI #RLI #Publishing #Mediaandentertainment https://t.co/Ne8L82xmnd 12 hours ago

WuFourqurean

Wu Fourqurean "Bertelsmann to Take Full Control of Penguin Random House" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/wk2zuGitIk 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.