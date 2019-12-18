Tata Group scrips fall after NCLAT order restoring Mistry

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Tata Group stocks, except TCS, ended in the red after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Group and ruled the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran in the post illegal. 👓 View full article

