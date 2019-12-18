Victory for principles of good governance: Mistry Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday termed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgement to reinstate him at the helm of the company as "victory for the principles of good governance and minority shareholder rights" and not just his own personal victory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shushant Cyrus Mistry has taken a strong stand against the injustice done NCLAT delivered right justice. Minority Shareholde… https://t.co/DCYc7x0nB6 7 minutes ago Shashank Cyrus Mistry has taken a strong stand against the injustice done. #NCLAT delivered right justice Great Governance.… https://t.co/AAOKoJzsgC 8 minutes ago Suni24.... I have always supported this man (Cyrus Mistry) because of his principles and good governance. Finally the landmark… https://t.co/GMBWf6Z4dS 29 minutes ago 🇮🇳Priya Hindustani🇮🇳 For all the minority shareholder’s rights. Back to #OriginalPosition CEO of #TataSons. Minority Shareholder Rights https://t.co/CGJWgeSwzr 29 minutes ago Sana parveen The more you praise him, the less. He is a true leader, we are proud of him Minority Shareholder Rights https://t.co/L7Zgxuuyrt 31 minutes ago Salman (Ali) RT @SushilKashyap01: Really appreciate Cyrus Mistry’s grit & determination- my faith on NCLAT is super reinforced. Bulk of us knew that it… 31 minutes ago CO Ranvijay Singh Congratulations to Cyrus minority shareholder rights. Cyrus Mistry on NCLAT verdict – https://t.co/Jj9GtfA8iu 32 minutes ago नैना It always fought for minority Minority Shareholder Rights https://t.co/JTTU6Td24p 32 minutes ago