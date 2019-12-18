Global  

Victory for principles of good governance: Mistry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday termed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgement to reinstate him at the helm of the company as "victory for the principles of good governance and minority shareholder rights" and not just his own personal victory.
