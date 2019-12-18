Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Year in Review 2019: Small retailers close their doors, some with more than 100 years in business

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The era of internet shopping claimed more retail victims in Baltimore this year. Consider the lineup of once-beloved and stable stores: Stebbins Anderson, Greetings & Readings, Cohen's Clothiers, Dorman's Lighting & Design and Littlepage's Furniture. All announced they would shut their doors for good over the past 12 months citing, in part, competition from Amazon, other online retailers and even manufacturers seeking direct sales to customers. "The internet has put a crush on everything," said…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaltBizOnline

Baltimore Business This year saw more small, long-time retailers close their doors in the face of #online competition from retailers s… https://t.co/MbZUDDeozX 7 hours ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp Year in Review 2019: Small retailers close their doors, some with more than 100 years in business https://t.co/q9m2NwoFAC 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.