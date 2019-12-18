Global  

Everything you need to know about Charlotte MLS franchise

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
You may have heard something about Major League Soccer coming to Charlotte. On Tuesday at the Mint Museum uptown, the league’s commissioner, Don Garber, joined David Tepper and Mayor Vi Lyles to make official what became a poorly kept secret weeks ago. Tepper bought the NFL Carolina Panthers in 2018 for $2.275 billion and has devoted much of this year to adding a soccer team. Now he’s got one — and they’ll be taking the field in 2021 at a renovated Bank of America Stadium.  Here are a…
