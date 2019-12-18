Global  

'The Far Side' is making an online comeback

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
For several months, media company Andrews McMeel Universal left Gary Larson fans with a landing page teaser: "Uncommon, unreal and (soon-to-be) unfrozen. A new online era of The Far Side is coming!"  The bare bones website for "The Far Side" provided little detail as to what was next. But now, the Kansas City-based company has revealed how it's bringing the quirky single-panel comic strip into the digital age.  "The Far Side" website officially debuted Tuesday and will feature:  The Daily…
