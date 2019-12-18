Global  

Hawaiian Telcom recognized for increasing broadband access in Hawaii

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, (IEEE) a Worldwide technical professionals organization, honored Hawaiian Telcom at a global conference (GLOBECOM) held in Kona last week. Hawaiian Telcom brought home IEEE’s inaugural General Chair’s Award, which recognizes exemplary industry service to communities within the region where GLOBECOM is held. The company was specifically honored for its efforts in increasing accessibility to broadband services to Hawaii’s rural communities.…
