Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech

BBC News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Apple, Google and Amazon team up to ensure smart home devices work regardless of the voice assistant used.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple and Google are being sued over alleged child labor

Apple and Google are being sued over alleged child labor 01:09

 Families from the Democratic Republic of Congo are suing some of the world's biggest tech firms. Here's why.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebizteach

The Biz Teach Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech https://t.co/bTsapKdMt2 6 minutes ago

jaiaiyar

Jai Ganesh RT @BBCTech: Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech https://t.co/bWcIysspjx 22 minutes ago

Scotland4me

Internet Magazine #Techie https://t.co/jZzzpqJ350 Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech… https://t.co/iUkM911ZVJ 29 minutes ago

DevGarrett

Garrett Allen Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech : https://t.co/h3BUT0zfSh 29 minutes ago

akamasensei

Massimiliano Aiello Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech https://t.co/VXgcyulojG 30 minutes ago

CMGrassi

CarloMaria Grassi Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech - BBC News https://t.co/JpO922eoU3 38 minutes ago

IrwanShahAbdull

💜🐼Irwin ‘Papa Panda’ Ooi 🐼💜🖋🇲🇾🌺 Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech ... Yikes! I want only Siri. Why should my syst… https://t.co/HnDHyNUSLK 55 minutes ago

IHorrabin

Ian Horrabin Apple, Google and Amazon decide to 'play nice' over smart home tech. ⁦@Apple⁩ isn’t it time you got ⁦@HiveHomeUK⁩ -… https://t.co/Cn0kNdFR4U 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.