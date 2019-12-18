Global  

Frontier Airlines to make multimillion-dollar investment in Orlando

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Frontier Airlines plans to make two large investments in Central Florida — right at Orlando International Airport. The Denver-based air carrier, which regular adds new flights to and from Orlando, revealed that one of those investments involves plans to build a $10 million facility at the airport. The other investment will be revealed Dec. 19 at the airline's local inflight training facility. "The multimillion-dollar projects will create new high-wage jobs and significantly increase the airline’s…
Frontier Airlines invests $10M+ to bring new hangar to Orlando airport, training center

Frontier Airlines Inc. has big plans for Orlando with two new operations facilities, including a center that will train 1,000 flight attendants next year, it...
bizjournals

Decade in review: Why the evolution of the airline industry has been a boon

It's not hard to pick the major theme of the 2010s for the U.S. airline industry. "It was consolidation," said Darryl Jenkins, a longtime airline expert....
bizjournals

