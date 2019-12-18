Frontier Airlines to make multimillion-dollar investment in Orlando
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Frontier Airlines plans to make two large investments in Central Florida — right at Orlando International Airport. The Denver-based air carrier, which regular adds new flights to and from Orlando, revealed that one of those investments involves plans to build a $10 million facility at the airport. The other investment will be revealed Dec. 19 at the airline's local inflight training facility. "The multimillion-dollar projects will create new high-wage jobs and significantly increase the airline’s…