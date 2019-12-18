Washington governor wants to spend $300M to help homeless

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday he wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s emergency budget reserve to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to combat homelessness.



In unveiling his supplemental spending plan in Olympia, Washington for the state’s current $52.4 billion two-year budget, Inslee said Washington must do more to find housing for people. The state has the fifth-highest per-capita rate of homelessness of all U.S. states.



“This homelessness problem touches every part of the state,” said Inslee, a Democrat.



In addition to adding shelter beds, Inslee wants to give rental and other housing assistance to more than 3,000 people. His plan would cost $146 million during the 2019-2021 two-year budget cycle and ultimately cost $300 million over three years. The state currently has about $2.5 billion in its emergency fund.



The Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, convenes next month and will consider Inslee's proposal.



"There’s a real contrast between what the governor views as important and what Senate Republicans have been hearing from the public,” Bruan said.



Inslee said the state's booming economy driven by technology companies such as Amazon helped draw a half-million new residents over the last five years, driving up housing costs and exacerbating homelessness.



Inslee said he wants to reduce the number of homeless people by 50 percent over the next two years. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness said as of January 2018 there were more than 22,000 people without shelter in the state.



Inslee said he was proposing no new taxes in his supplemental budget and defended the use reserves for his homelessness plan, saying the money was needed immediately.



