Dish's Ergen texted with DOJ antitrust boss about Sprint/T-Mobile merger

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
On the eighth day of the Sprint Corp./T-Mobile US Inc.'s merger trial, a text message was the star piece of evidence presented by the cohort of attorneys general suing to block the union. Charlie Ergen, chairman of Dish Network Corp., testified Wednesday that a key leader in the U.S. Department of Justice told him in May to ask a senator to speak to the Federal Communications Commission about approving "a key piece of the merger of Sprint (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile (Nasdaq: TMUS)," according to Reuters. Attorneys…
