Bet365 co-founder Denise Coates gives herself $641.7m payday Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Denise Coates paid herself a whopping £323 million ($641.7m) last year – meaning her salary was more than 2000 times higher than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's.The co-founder of online betting juggernaut Bet365 is officially... Denise Coates paid herself a whopping £323 million ($641.7m) last year – meaning her salary was more than 2000 times higher than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's.The co-founder of online betting juggernaut Bet365 is officially... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this