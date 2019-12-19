Global  

Ryan Kaji, 8, named world's highest YouTube earner for second year running

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ryan Kaji, 8, named world's highest YouTube earner for second year runningYouTuber Ryan Kaji, who shot to fame with Ryan Toys Review, has topped the Forbes list of highest earners on the platform for a second year running, raking in almost $40 million in just 12 months.Love him or hate him, the eight-year-old...
